Vienna’s New Year’s Eve trail invites you to (waltz) dance

The Vienna New Year's Eve Trail is one of the biggest New Year's Eve celebrations in Europe. Hundreds of thousands of visitors stroll through the city center every year, enjoying the culinary and musical offerings, framed by numerous lucky charm stands. We have taken a look at the program for the 33rd New Year's Eve Trail: A total of eight stages are spread throughout the city center, with the "outpost" located at Riesenradplatz in the Prater (see also page 22).