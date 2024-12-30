Vorteilswelt
Stations at a glance

Vienna’s New Year’s Eve trail invites you to (waltz) dance

Nachrichten
30.12.2024 16:00

From 2 pm, the city center is transformed into Austria's biggest party mile. We have the details of the colorful program.

0 Kommentare

The Vienna New Year's Eve Trail is one of the biggest New Year's Eve celebrations in Europe. Hundreds of thousands of visitors stroll through the city center every year, enjoying the culinary and musical offerings, framed by numerous lucky charm stands. We have taken a look at the program for the 33rd New Year's Eve Trail: A total of eight stages are spread throughout the city center, with the "outpost" located at Riesenradplatz in the Prater (see also page 22).

  • At the courtyard there will be "The greatest Songs of the greatest Stars" and the most popular hits of the 2000s with Immortal Legendz and the Millenial Gems.
  • On the Freyung, the perfect mix of pop, rock and ballads will get visitors going. The acts on stage include WIR4 and Horak spielt Ostbahn.
  • At Graben, the Schwebach dance school in Europe's largest ballroom ensures that everyone can waltz at midnight.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV)
  • At Neuer Markt, Robert Steiner and Okidoki will be entertaining the kids from 2 to 6 pm. Party hits await afterwards.
  • Attention dance fans: Latin and pop songs will get your hips moving on Kärntner Straße.
  • The Viennese dance schools impress against the magnificent backdrop of St. Stephen's Cathedral, after which various orchestras provide entertainment and dance music.
  • At the winter market on the Riesenradplatz in the Prater, DJs will heat things up with the right sounds from 8 pm. Sam Brisbe will be on stage from 10 pm.
  • At Rathausplatz, DJ Alex List provides a great atmosphere, and at 11 pm the big countdown to the Johann Strauss year 2025 starts.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
