"This is going to be shocking"

Now Justin Baldoni wants to sue Blake Lively!

Nachrichten
29.12.2024 10:42

In the scandal surrounding the alleged sexual harassment on set, Justin Baldoni is now launching a counterattack against Blake Lively. The actor is said to be preparing an "explosive" countersuit against his "It Ends With Us" co-star.

Just last week, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni for sexual harassment on the set of the Hollywood film, which was released in Austria under the title "Just One More Time". But it seems that Baldoni is not prepared to let the accusations sit on his head.

Baldoni wants to "tell a true story"
As the Daily Mail has now reported, the 40-year-old is said to be planning to file a counterclaim as soon as the courts reopen after the turn of the year.

Justin Baldoni does not want to take Blake Lively's accusations lying down and, according to his lawyer, is planning to file a lawsuit against the actress. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Cindy Ord)
Justin Baldoni does not want to take Blake Lively's accusations lying down and, according to his lawyer, is planning to file a lawsuit against the actress.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Cindy Ord)

Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman said: "I'm not going to talk about when or how many lawsuits we file, but when we file our first lawsuit, it will shock everyone who has been manipulated in a demonstrably false narrative."

According to Freedman, this is a "scandal that shocks people!" He said he had "never seen this level of unethical behavior intentionally fueled by media manipulation in over 30 years of practice." He promised, "We will tell the true story!"

Lively sued Baldoni
In any case, Lively's accusations are serious. She accused Baldoni of making sexist remarks on the set of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel. Among other things, the actor is said to have talked about his former porn addiction and made lewd comments about Lively's body and her weight. He is also said to have shown Lively nude photos of other women.

Blake Lively accuses her co-star of sexual harassment on the set of "It Ends With Us" in a lawsuit. (Bild: APA/Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Blake Lively accuses her co-star of sexual harassment on the set of "It Ends With Us" in a lawsuit.
(Bild: APA/Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The filming of "It Ends With Us" is said to have been so bad that a crisis meeting was called to discuss the toxic working environment. Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds is also said to have attended the meeting.

As "TMZ" quotes from Lively's lawsuit, the Hollywood beauty is said to have demanded that Baldoni stop showing her nude photos and videos and stop talking about his alleged former porn addiction.

It was also demanded that the actor stop initiating discussions about his sexual conquests of Lively and other women. Mentions of cast and crew members' genitalia should also cease, as should questions about Lively's weight or her deceased father.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
