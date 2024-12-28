Israel evacuates large Gaza hospital: 240 arrests

WHO sharply criticizes Israeli army

The World Health Organization (WHO) complained on X that the Kamal Adwan Hospital had been put out of operation during the operation - the last major health facility in the north of the coastal area. It had been completely evacuated by Saturday evening, a spokesman said. The last remaining 15 patients, 50 nurses and 20 other employees were taken to the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Friday evening. However, the hospital did not have the necessary equipment and materials to provide adequate care for the patients, the WHO explained.