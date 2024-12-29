Performance with nomads
Musicians from Aussee in Mongolia: “An adventure”
This performance will never be forgotten: Four musicians from the Styrian Salzkammergut region were on the road in Mongolia to take part in a remote festival. It was an adventure, even for the stomach.
A hidden, unknown location, a hand-picked audience and an exotic, rugged backdrop: When people in music circles talk about unique performances, four Styrians from the Salzkammergut region have recently been holding a trump card. They were guests at a small folk festival in deepest Mongolia.
Violinist Sophie Rastl from Grundlsee, Patrick Paganin and Jakob Rodlauer from Bad Mitterndorf and wind musician Franz Egger from Altaussee picked up where the Straßner Pascher left off 16 years ago. This group from Aussee (Egger was part of it) traveled to Mongolia, a huge country between the world powers of China and Russia.
Spectators arrived on horseback
The cultural manager Hans Fuchs from Aussee was already there at the time. Contacts with the Mongols were recently revived - and so he was invited to take part in the festival in the steppe, on the edge of the famous Gobi Desert, around 300 kilometers from the capital Ulaan Bataar. "It was a small yurt camp, and some nomads on horseback came to watch," says Fuchs. Musically, they were on the same wavelength and even yodeled together.
The Styrians spent a total of ten days in Mongolia, experienced many adventures, had to get used to the local cuisine (lots of offal, mare's milk) and only met one other European. The trip was recorded for a television documentary on ServusTV. The camera was directed by Markus Raich: the mountain rescuer and globetrotter from Aussee has already produced some spectacular and exotic films, for example from Afghanistan.
TV premiere
"Hoagascht spezial - Die Ausseer in der Mongolei": The film by Markus Raich and Hans Fuchs can be seen on ServusTV on Sunday, December 29 at 7.45 pm.
"Folk culture is internationally oriented"
The cultural exchange between Styria and Mongolia is to be continued. In June, for example, there will be the next trip with musicians to the festival in the steppe, and a return invitation to Ausseerland has already been extended. "Our folk culture is also internationally oriented," says Fuchs - certainly with a view to the new political situation in the country.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.