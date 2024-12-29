Musicians from Aussee in Mongolia: “An adventure”

Spectators arrived on horseback

The cultural manager Hans Fuchs from Aussee was already there at the time. Contacts with the Mongols were recently revived - and so he was invited to take part in the festival in the steppe, on the edge of the famous Gobi Desert, around 300 kilometers from the capital Ulaan Bataar. "It was a small yurt camp, and some nomads on horseback came to watch," says Fuchs. Musically, they were on the same wavelength and even yodeled together.