No control: stranger crashes into skier

At around 10.00 a.m. on Saturday, a 46-year-old Austrian skier was carving down the red slope in the Lienz ski area near Nußdorf-Debant on the right-hand side of the piste. At the same time, another skier is on the move, but much faster. "The stranger was skiing downhill at high speed in long carving turns," the police report. This skier crashed into the 46-year-old.