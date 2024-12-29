Career over
2024 was the end for these Ländle heroes
Like every year, the Ländle sports world had to say goodbye to successful athletes in 2024. The "Krone" looks back.
Matthias Graf: The Dornbirn native, who switched from alpine skiing to ski cross in 2021, won the overall European Cup rankings in his first season. His World Cup start was even more brilliant. After finishing eighth on his debut in Val Thorens (Fr) on December 8, 2022, he took his first victory the following day. He followed this up with another first place in San Candido (It) and finished his first World Cup season in seventh place. In September 2024, Graf, who had never shied away from conflict, announced his retirement, citing the decisions of the FIS world federation as one of the reasons.
Christine Scheyer: "It's still strange and unfamiliar," said Christl Scheyer after announcing her retirement from the ski circus at the season finale in Saalbach in March, "but it's the best thing for my knee. And that's why it fits." In her ten years in the World Cup, the skier from Götzn has battled with serious injuries and has always come back despite two cruciate ligament ruptures. In her 88 World Cup appearances, she finished in the top ten 13 times. Twice on the podium - second place in the downhill in Courchevel (Fra) in March 2022 and a victory in Zauchensee in January 2017.
Philipp Oswald: After more than ten years in the top 100 of the ATP doubles world rankings, the tennis ace drew a line under his career in July in Kitzbühel, where he celebrated a victory in 2019. Since 2010, Oswald has played 44 times in the four Grand Slam tournaments, served at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo and won eleven titles on the ATP Tour and 35 on the Challenger Tour over the course of his career.
Luca Hämmerle: Alessandro Hämmerle's brother finished in the top ten three times in the Snowboardcross World Cup. He celebrated two victories in the European Cup and took five podium places, while Hämmerle finished second overall in the 2017/18 season. In August, he ended his career, which was marked by injuries.
Robert Weber: After 20 years in the national team, the handball icon announced his retirement in October - Weber played 228 times for the ÖHB team, scoring 990 goals in the process - the second most in Austrian history. The 38-year-old was selected for the All-Star team at the 2024 World Championship in Germany. Weber continues to play for Fides St. Gallen in the second Swiss league.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
