2024 was the end for these Ländle heroes

Christine Scheyer: "It's still strange and unfamiliar," said Christl Scheyer after announcing her retirement from the ski circus at the season finale in Saalbach in March, "but it's the best thing for my knee. And that's why it fits." In her ten years in the World Cup, the skier from Götzn has battled with serious injuries and has always come back despite two cruciate ligament ruptures. In her 88 World Cup appearances, she finished in the top ten 13 times. Twice on the podium - second place in the downhill in Courchevel (Fra) in March 2022 and a victory in Zauchensee in January 2017.