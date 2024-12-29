More ministers? The answer from our readers is clear

If the ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos do indeed come together in the next few weeks to form a "Zuckerl" coalition, they would be well advised to take a vote like this into account in their planning. If they have a feel for the mood in the country, then they should already sense and know what they would trigger by inflating the government. Among other things: another plus for the party and the leading candidate that they want to keep out of power.