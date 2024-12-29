"Krone" commentary
More ministers? The answer from our readers is clear
Of course, a question posed online cannot be absolutely representative, but the answer is a clear indicator of the mood in the country.
In view of the - allegedly - progressing negotiations on the Zuckerl coalition and initial information that this government could be enlarged, we asked the question "Does a coalition with more parties also need more ministerial posts?" via krone.at. 1330 of our readers and users answered "Yes".
The suspicion almost arises that one or other of the ministerial candidates might have voted for this themselves.
Of course, those contemporaries who understand the need for an even larger government remain in the minority. Because 31,133(!) voters said "no". That is 96 to 4 percent against more ministerial posts.
If the ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos do indeed come together in the next few weeks to form a "Zuckerl" coalition, they would be well advised to take a vote like this into account in their planning. If they have a feel for the mood in the country, then they should already sense and know what they would trigger by inflating the government. Among other things: another plus for the party and the leading candidate that they want to keep out of power.
