Shortly after Christmas
The Salzburg voucher battle has begun
One paper, countless possibilities! Vouchers were once again the most popular gift under the Christmas tree. On the first day after Christmas, the people of Salzburg stormed the stores
Even the search for a parking space was a test of patience in many places. Salzburgers stormed the shopping centers throughout the province on Friday. After all, Christmas presents had to be exchanged and countless vouchers redeemed on the first day after the holidays.
Salzburg's Europark was particularly busy. Crowds of people were already pushing their way from store to store in the morning. "Things went quite well before Christmas. But the coming days are really important," grins Josef Gappmair. He runs the "Kunststücke" store. At least on Friday he had nothing to complain about. On the contrary! "The vouchers are simply a big hit," says Gappmair.
Christian Rauch, an employee at the "Abraham" store, also emphasized: "The weather doesn't seem to matter, people still go shopping right after the holidays. A lot of people redeem their vouchers with us." No wonder: according to a recent survey by the Chamber of Commerce, vouchers were once again the most popular gift under the Christmas tree this year. This was also confirmed by a flash survey conducted by "Krone" on Friday. "The sales have started. I prefer to spend my vouchers straight away. I don't want them to lie around for too long," said Andrea Fischauer, a young woman from Salzburg. Not a bad idea: experts advise redeeming all vouchers as quickly as possible in times of high inflation. In Austria, these are generally valid for 30 years - if they have been issued without a time limit.
Even those who had received something completely different for Christmas made a pilgrimage to the Europark on Friday. "I enjoy the day and go shopping. It's just lovely," said Michaela Brandstätter, for example. And Kathrin Hagmüller told the "Krone": "It's my daughter's birthday today. We're going to have a great day shopping."
