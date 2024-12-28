The Salzburg voucher battle has begun

Christian Rauch, an employee at the "Abraham" store, also emphasized: "The weather doesn't seem to matter, people still go shopping right after the holidays. A lot of people redeem their vouchers with us." No wonder: according to a recent survey by the Chamber of Commerce, vouchers were once again the most popular gift under the Christmas tree this year. This was also confirmed by a flash survey conducted by "Krone" on Friday. "The sales have started. I prefer to spend my vouchers straight away. I don't want them to lie around for too long," said Andrea Fischauer, a young woman from Salzburg. Not a bad idea: experts advise redeeming all vouchers as quickly as possible in times of high inflation. In Austria, these are generally valid for 30 years - if they have been issued without a time limit.