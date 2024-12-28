Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Shortly after Christmas

The Salzburg voucher battle has begun

Nachrichten
28.12.2024 07:00

One paper, countless possibilities! Vouchers were once again the most popular gift under the Christmas tree. On the first day after Christmas, the people of Salzburg stormed the stores

0 Kommentare

Even the search for a parking space was a test of patience in many places. Salzburgers stormed the shopping centers throughout the province on Friday. After all, Christmas presents had to be exchanged and countless vouchers redeemed on the first day after the holidays.

Salzburg's Europark was particularly busy. Crowds of people were already pushing their way from store to store in the morning. "Things went quite well before Christmas. But the coming days are really important," grins Josef Gappmair. He runs the "Kunststücke" store. At least on Friday he had nothing to complain about. On the contrary! "The vouchers are simply a big hit," says Gappmair.

Josef Gappmair from the "Kunststücke" store rubbed his hands with satisfaction: "A lot of people really went shopping right after the holidays. Many paid with vouchers." (Bild: Markus Tschepp)
Josef Gappmair from the "Kunststücke" store rubbed his hands with satisfaction: "A lot of people really went shopping right after the holidays. Many paid with vouchers."
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

Christian Rauch, an employee at the "Abraham" store, also emphasized: "The weather doesn't seem to matter, people still go shopping right after the holidays. A lot of people redeem their vouchers with us." No wonder: according to a recent survey by the Chamber of Commerce, vouchers were once again the most popular gift under the Christmas tree this year. This was also confirmed by a flash survey conducted by "Krone" on Friday. "The sales have started. I prefer to spend my vouchers straight away. I don't want them to lie around for too long," said Andrea Fischauer, a young woman from Salzburg. Not a bad idea: experts advise redeeming all vouchers as quickly as possible in times of high inflation. In Austria, these are generally valid for 30 years - if they have been issued without a time limit.

Even those who had received something completely different for Christmas made a pilgrimage to the Europark on Friday. "I enjoy the day and go shopping. It's just lovely," said Michaela Brandstätter, for example. And Kathrin Hagmüller told the "Krone": "It's my daughter's birthday today. We're going to have a great day shopping."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf