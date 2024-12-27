State only wants one AKA
“The quality is lacking for two soccer academies”
"Krone" readers have been aware of the issue for some time. Now state sports director Arno Arthofer is fleshing out his plans for a joint soccer "AKA Carinthia". He again emphasizes the cost-cutting measures, wants more local players and also calls on the ÖFB to provide more support.
Will there soon only be one soccer academy in Carinthia? As Krone readers have long known, the state is insisting on this because of the austerity measures! Because the sports budget is being reduced by 1.2 million euros, they want to implement this solution for the 2025/26 season. State sports director Arno Arthofer is now going on the offensive even more.
"Only support one academy"
"We will only support one academy in future. This could be called AKA Carinthia and will be run by the Carinthian Football Association," said Arthofer, emphasizing: "We had very good talks with the WAC, Austria Klagenfurt and the KFV."
"That doesn't help us in Austria"
What should this new AKA look like? In general, the following points are important to Arthofer: "We want more Carinthians - and fewer players from other provinces or countries. That doesn't help us in Austria. In addition to the lack of infrastructure, these many foreign footballers show that we don't have enough quality for two academies. We also need a better solution for the parent clubs in terms of transfer revenue."
"ÖFB does little to help"
Arthofer is also calling for more financial support from the Austrian Football Association. "The current academy structures in Austria are what the Austrian Football Association and the Bundesliga want - then they should also provide monetary funds via the Federal Ministry in order to relieve the burden on clubs, provinces, taxpayers and families! Because so far, the ÖFB has contributed very little!"
"Find a solution"
Arthofer cannot yet say which club would be entitled to which players in a joint AKA. "The professionals in the management of the clubs should work out a concept. I'm sure we'll find a solution."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.