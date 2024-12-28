Women’s giant slalom at Semmering, 10 am LIVE

Last Semmering victory 12 years ago

An ÖSV victory would be a sensation and the first win at the Christmas races in Austria since Marlies Raich, then Schild, triumphed in Lienz in 2013. With five victories in the 13 Semmering giant slaloms to date, the ÖSV's record is not bad, but the last triumph (Anna Veith 2012) was twelve years ago. Since then, Shiffrin has won four times and Vlhova once - both of whom are now missing due to injury, much to the regret of the organizers. So there will be a first-time winner. The two races so far this season have gone to Federica Brignone (ITA/Sölden) and Sara Hector (SWE/Killington).