Women’s giant slalom at Semmering, 10 am LIVE

Despite the absence of industry stars Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova, everything is set for the last women's ski show of 2024 at Semmering. The giant slalom is on the program today. We will be reporting live from 10 am - see ticker below.
It is unlikely that Austria's female technicians will end their home curse on the Magic Mountain, but it cannot be ruled out completely. Julia Scheib in the giant slalom on Saturday (10.00/13.00) and Katharina Liensberger in the slalom on Sunday (10.30/13.30, both ORF 1) are regarded as podium candidates.
With her third place in Sölden, Scheib ensured a perfect start to the season in the ÖSV problem discipline. The Styrian, who was eliminated in the following Killington race, is looking for her next success in front of her home crowd. "After the podium, the goal is clearly to finish on the podium again. I will always be happy with a top-five result because the density is simply very high," said Scheib.
However, her immediate preparation was characterized by flu-like symptoms. "Christmas was a 'blackout'. I've really been lying in bed a lot, but tomorrow with the adrenaline it should be fine. Two runs are always possible." On the now slightly modified Hirschenkogel, the 26-year-old still has a zero points record in three appearances. "Two years ago I came back from an injury, that was one of the biggest challenges for me so far," said Scheib. "Tomorrow will certainly be a different story."
Head coach: USA "Tetschn" worked through
In addition to Scheib, Stephanie Brunner, Ricarda Haaser and Liensberger, who is expected to be stronger on Sunday, are also expected to show up for red-white-red - which means that the World Championship quartet would already be complete. So far, nobody has seriously questioned this line-up. Franziska Gritsch and Katharina Huber mastered the qualification on Friday and complete the RTL line-up together with the young Victoria Olivier and Viktoria Bürgler. Elisabeth Kappaurer and Katharina Truppe will have to watch.
Head coach Roland Assinger sent his protégés into the race for the run to the front. "I'm in good spirits, we've done a good job of working through the Killington slump." With the exception of Haaser (8th), the team had misjudged the equipment on the icy surface in the USA. "We have now found ways to know what we need to strap on in future," said Assinger. For the Semmering RTL, however, a grippy, compact slope is expected. Assinger sees the potential for a podium finish in the giant slalom. "But everything has to come together, just like in Sölden."
Last Semmering victory 12 years ago
An ÖSV victory would be a sensation and the first win at the Christmas races in Austria since Marlies Raich, then Schild, triumphed in Lienz in 2013. With five victories in the 13 Semmering giant slaloms to date, the ÖSV's record is not bad, but the last triumph (Anna Veith 2012) was twelve years ago. Since then, Shiffrin has won four times and Vlhova once - both of whom are now missing due to injury, much to the regret of the organizers. So there will be a first-time winner. The two races so far this season have gone to Federica Brignone (ITA/Sölden) and Sara Hector (SWE/Killington).
Liensberger recalled her second place in the Corona Slalom in 2020: "There were no spectators there, but Semmering was a decisive race for me, where I felt that I could be one of the very fastest. That's what I have in my head." The Vorarlberg native announced that she would be pushing herself to the limit this weekend. "Semmering is a slope that invites you to attack."
