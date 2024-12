Did the university hospital try to cover up the case of the child in the operating theater?

The investigation into the doctor whose underage daughter allegedly drilled a hole in the head of an emergency patient in the operating theater of Graz University Hospital is still ongoing, as Hansjörg Bacher, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Graz, confirms. The operation took place on January 13, and it was not until April 4 that an anonymous letter landed on the desk of neurosurgery chief Stefan Wolfsberger. He called in his deputy and the surgeon responsible. During the conversation, the surgeon admitted that the girl had drilled (although he now says that the child had merely placed her hand on his).