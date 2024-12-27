These are our athletes of the year 2024

Silver for the first time

For the tenth time in a row, Lukas Weißhaidinger is at the top in Austria. Just like Victoria Hudson, he also got off to a sensational start in Eisenstadt. He threw the discus 69.04 m, which remained his best distance in 2024. At the European Championships in Rome, he was only beaten by Kristjan Ceh (Slo/68.08 m) with 67.70 m. After winning bronze at the Olympics, World Championships and European Championships, this was Lukas Weißhaidinger's first silver medal at an international championship. He also finished a strong fifth in his third Olympic final in Paris and rounded off his great season with a third place in the Diamond League final. Weißhaidinger: "I'm delighted to have been named Athlete of the Year for the tenth time in a row. It's not easy to compete at such a high level for so long and remain largely injury-free."