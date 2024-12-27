Fireworks: politicians call for common sense

Animals in particular suffer from the unusual noise and flashing lights. Fireworks should therefore not be set off in the vicinity of farms and animal shelters. But consideration should also be shown in all other places: "The protection of our nature and wildlife should also be a priority on New Year's Eve. In addition, the remains should be disposed of properly," warns Christian Gantner (ÖVP), Member of the Provincial Council for Agriculture. For his part, State Councillor for Security Daniel Allgäuer (FPÖ) points out that the use of category F2 fireworks is also generally prohibited in local areas on New Year's Eve - unless the respective mayor has issued an exemption by decree: "Please find out in advance whether an exemption applies in your municipality and, if so, which one. The police will be carrying out more checks on New Year's Eve."