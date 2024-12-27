Vorteilswelt
Less is more

Fireworks: politicians call for common sense

Nachrichten
27.12.2024 17:35

The Vorarlberg state government is appealing to the population to show consideration for nature and other people on New Year's Eve. The police will be carrying out more checks. 

As spectacular and festive as fireworks may seem, people should always be aware that they have negative consequences for people and the environment. On New Year's Eve, the limit value for particulate matter is exceeded many times over at almost all measuring points in Vorarlberg - depending on the location and meteorological conditions, New Year's Eve fireworks can contaminate the air for several days. High concentrations of particulate matter put a strain on the respiratory tract and lead to an increased need for medication for asthmatics as well as increased hospital admissions due to cardiovascular problems. "In addition, people regularly have to be treated in Vorarlberg's hospitals due to improper handling of fireworks," adds State Health Councillor Martina Rüscher (ÖVP).

The protection of our nature and wildlife should also be a priority on New Year's Eve.

Landesrat Christian Gantner

Bild: Maurice Shourot

Animals in particular suffer from the unusual noise and flashing lights. Fireworks should therefore not be set off in the vicinity of farms and animal shelters. But consideration should also be shown in all other places: "The protection of our nature and wildlife should also be a priority on New Year's Eve. In addition, the remains should be disposed of properly," warns Christian Gantner (ÖVP), Member of the Provincial Council for Agriculture. For his part, State Councillor for Security Daniel Allgäuer (FPÖ) points out that the use of category F2 fireworks is also generally prohibited in local areas on New Year's Eve - unless the respective mayor has issued an exemption by decree: "Please find out in advance whether an exemption applies in your municipality and, if so, which one. The police will be carrying out more checks on New Year's Eve."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

