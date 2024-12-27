Curious found list: Bits forgotten on an ÖBB train

The relief for passengers is great when they receive their lost items at one of the ÖBB lost and found offices. It seems that a particularly large number of honest people travel by train. As in previous years, luggage was forgotten on the train by far the most frequently in 2024. A total of 11,300 suitcases, rucksacks and bags were handed in either to staff or directly to the Lost & Found offices. This was followed by electronic devices. Even wallets were found by honest finders.