Lost & Found
Curious found list: Bits forgotten on an ÖBB train
ÖBB is carrying a record number of passengers this year. This is also reflected in the seven Lost & Found counters. A total of 30,7000 items have been lost. In addition to forgotten hand luggage and cell phones, the lost and found list also includes oddities such as dentures and orphaned baby carriages.
The relief for passengers is great when they receive their lost items at one of the ÖBB lost and found offices. It seems that a particularly large number of honest people travel by train. As in previous years, luggage was forgotten on the train by far the most frequently in 2024. A total of 11,300 suitcases, rucksacks and bags were handed in either to staff or directly to the Lost & Found offices. This was followed by electronic devices. Even wallets were found by honest finders.
From prostheses to baby carriages
Some found objects are quite curious and make people shake their heads. In 2024, not only were five wheelchairs and 38 walking aids (crutches, rollators, canes, etc.) found, but also 13 hearing aids, three braces, two sets of dentures and even a prosthesis were left behind on our trains. In addition, 17 baby carriages, 42 city bikes, 51 mountain bikes, 134 scooters, 10 e-bikes, 55 e-scooters and even two drones were left behind in the carriages.
License plates and musical instruments were also among the items handed in. If travelers lose an item at the station or on the train, there are various ways to report the loss:
What to do if you forget something on the train?
Passengers can use an online tool to inform ÖBB of their lost item around the clock.
In addition, the staff at the ÖBB Lost & Found Service Center can help by telephone during opening hours. The telephone hotline is: +43 5 1778 97 22 22
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.