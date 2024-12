Arsenal vs Ipswich Town – copy from 9.15pm

The star ensemble with the star coach is currently one of the worst teams in the Premier League, and Guardiola seems to be at his wit's end. Former Salzburg striker Erling Haaland missed the best chance to win against Everton, missing a penalty in the 53rd minute with the score at 1-1. However, Guardiola was satisfied with his team's performance - unlike in other games before. The Spaniard said that the "momentum" was currently not on City's side.