Han Duck Soo
South Korea’s parliament removes interim president
Around two weeks after the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, parliament has also voted in favor of the impeachment of interim President Han Duck Soo. The motion tabled by the opposition was supported by 192 of all 300 MPs, which is significantly more than the simple majority required. Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang Mok is to replace Han as interim president.
Han should have led the country out of the recent political turmoil. However, the opposition accuses him of complicating the final proceedings for Yoon's impeachment at the Constitutional Court, which began today. Han refused to fill the three vacant judgeships on the Constitutional Court, which currently only has six members. As six votes are required to confirm Yoon's impeachment, one veto vote would currently be enough to declare the impeachment invalid.
Ruling party boycotted the vote
"The only way to normalize the country is to quickly eradicate all insurgent forces," said opposition leader Lee Jae Myung in parliament. The ruling party boycotted the vote. The Constitutional Court must now decide whether Han will actually be relieved of his presidential duties.
Yoon had imposed martial law in South Korea on December 3, but lifted it again shortly afterwards. The opposition then accused him of breaking the constitution and initiated impeachment proceedings. The surprising move and the resulting political crisis is also worrying international allies such as the US and Europe, who have previously seen Yoon as a reliable partner in global efforts to contain China, Russia and North Korea.
State crisis intensifies
The new development intensifies the state crisis in South Korea. Han had taken over the presidency in an acting capacity after parliament removed Yoon from office, also with the votes of the ruling party. A final decision by the Constitutional Court is still pending here too. Yoon had briefly declared martial law and justified this with threats to the nation. After massive protests, including from his party, martial law was lifted a few hours later.
