Test driver’s license holder was 73 km/h too fast

On Thursday afternoon, a test driver's license holder was driving his car at 173 km/h instead of the permitted 100 km/h on a main road in Zwettl. According to APA, the 21-year-old's vehicle was temporarily seized by police officers. The man was subsequently reported to the responsible district authority for several administrative offenses. The driver from St. Pölten had his driver's license temporarily confiscated, the provincial police department reported in a press release.