Nothing again! Bulls remain a red rag for the 99ers
The hoped-for ice hockey festival on St. Stephen's Day came to nothing on Thursday evening in the "Bunker" in Graz. Instead, the "Eisbullen" from Salzburg took the 99ers on the horns for the sixth time in a row in front of 3,500 spectators, inflicting a 2:3 defeat on them.
At least there was a Christmas present from President Herbert Jerich before the first face-off: the contract of Graz top scorer Marcus Vela was extended by two years. The Canadian wanderer (the 99ers are Vela's ninth club in six years) should finally settle down on the Mur. And showed his gratitude for his new contract with a great performance in the first period. After a counterattack, Vela initially had the lead on his shovel after ten minutes, then actually netted a minute before the end of the first period to give Graz the lead - with his 14th goal of the season.
But that was it for the gifts from the Salzburg defense. The reigning champions looked like a different team in the second period, turning the game around with three goals. Trevor Gooch's final goal (54') came too late.
Haudum back in four weeks
A comeback for Lukas Haudum is not yet in sight. "The most important thing is that he didn't have to have an operation. He wasn't allowed to do anything for a week and is now completing his rehab in Graz," said sporting director Philipp Pinter, who expects his offensive gem back on the ice in around four weeks after injuring his shoulder. The transfer market is (still) quiet: "You're always looking for goal-scoring strikers, but everyone is vying for them," said Pinter with a wink.
