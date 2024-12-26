Nothing again! Bulls remain a red rag for the 99ers

At least there was a Christmas present from President Herbert Jerich before the first face-off: the contract of Graz top scorer Marcus Vela was extended by two years. The Canadian wanderer (the 99ers are Vela's ninth club in six years) should finally settle down on the Mur. And showed his gratitude for his new contract with a great performance in the first period. After a counterattack, Vela initially had the lead on his shovel after ten minutes, then actually netted a minute before the end of the first period to give Graz the lead - with his 14th goal of the season.