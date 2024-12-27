Skiing hopeful
On the magic mountain: “Skiing at home suits me!”
Ahead of the home races in the Alpine Ski World Cup in Semmering, the ÖSV has an ace up its sleeve in Julia Scheib. The Styrian has recently got the hang of the home events in particular. Will there be another "magical" performance from her on the magic mountain just before the turn of the year?
Thousands of spectators. Family and friends - Julia Scheib skis really well in front of her home crowd and showed this after fifth place last winter in Lienz and Saalbach, especially at the start of the season as third in Sölden. "I'm trying to turn the whole spirit into something positive," says the Styrian, "it looks like that suits me and I'm performing well."
That should also be the case on Saturday at the giant slalom in Semmering, around an hour and a half's drive from her home in Frauental. "I'm looking forward to it. The last time I came back here was two years ago after an injury, now I can perform," says the 26-year-old, who knows about the magic mountain: "There's no World Cup race where it's so flat, and no mega steep slope. You can't get away with much." Do you prefer flat or steep? "My strengths lie in the steeps. The flat is a shortcoming, but I've made great strides and can ski strongly there too."
Killington, the early retirement in the second RTL of the season, is no longer an issue. "There were problems with the setup. That's why it was clear: we need something for ice, we have to test something with the coaches," reveals "Jules" about the equipment that later failed to come home from New York following the cancellation of the giant slalom double in Mont Tremblant. "Pretty much all the skis got stuck there. Especially my new race ski, which was then rusty."
Scheib wants to go all out in Semmering on Saturday, one month after the last races. "Nothing stands in the way of that. After third place at the start, my goal is to be back on the podium. Anything else would be a disappointment." Especially at home.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.