On the magic mountain: “Skiing at home suits me!”

That should also be the case on Saturday at the giant slalom in Semmering, around an hour and a half's drive from her home in Frauental. "I'm looking forward to it. The last time I came back here was two years ago after an injury, now I can perform," says the 26-year-old, who knows about the magic mountain: "There's no World Cup race where it's so flat, and no mega steep slope. You can't get away with much." Do you prefer flat or steep? "My strengths lie in the steeps. The flat is a shortcoming, but I've made great strides and can ski strongly there too."