Avalanche death in Tyrol: It was father and son

Son resuscitated in vain, then father found dead

The search operation turned out to be difficult; according to the Tyrol control center, no avalanche beacon signals could initially be located for the buried victims. Using probes, the emergency services finally found the buried victims - initially the 22-year-old at a depth of around two meters at around 1 pm. He was resuscitated, but unfortunately all help came too late. 20 minutes later, the 51-year-old was also located at a depth of one meter and dug out, but he was already dead. The 19-year-old second son, who was also already on the accident slope, was able to escape the avalanche by fleeing at speed.