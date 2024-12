Countdown for the 2025 election begins

"This means that Burgenland has the strictest party funding law of all the federal states," emphasizes Fürst. The posters, advertisements and election gifts clearly show that the parties are spending less money. "That was precisely our aim, as the population has no sympathy for an expensive battle of material before the state election, especially at Christmas time," explains the SPÖ party leader. A positive side effect according to Fürst: "So far, the election campaign has been reasonably fair. We can only hope that it stays that way until 19 January." The SPÖ's election campaign kicks off on January 6 in Oberwart.