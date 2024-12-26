Lift route destroyed
Ski tourers locked out on the Fanningberg
Conflict over the use of the slopes in the Lungau ski resort of Fanningberg (Salzburg): ski mountaineers are said to have destroyed a lift route. The mountain railroads therefore issued an immediate ban, which must be adhered to, especially in the high season. The outrage on social media is huge.
Ski tourers have not been welcome on the Fanningberg either: the main parking lot is reserved for skiers. There have also been frequent discussions about the use of the slopes. While other ski resorts offer separate tickets for ski tourers, an official, albeit not strict, ban should apply on the Fanningberg during the main season. Liability reasons are cited. However, ski tourers have always been tolerated, they say.
On St. Stephen's Day, things got heated once again. "Attention! From now on, ski touring is prohibited in the area of the Fanningberg lifts", the mountain railroads cracked down on social media. The post was shared and commented on several times.
Lift route was destroyed
Ski mountaineers are said to have destroyed the lift track at the Moserkopf tugboat. The extent of the damage has yet to be determined. "I don't know the extent yet," says Anton Sagmeister, partner at Fanningbergbahnen. Regarding the general discussion, he says: "Ski tourers are not our customers. We actually wanted everyone to be considerate of each other, but unfortunately not everyone abides by this."
It is obvious that ski tourers have used the lift route as an ascent. It is therefore currently not possible to open the lift, according to Fanningberger Bergbahnen. The descents from the Moserkopf lift with natural snow enjoyment are therefore closed.
Discussions about the touring ban
"I am a lift operator and ski tourer on the Fanningberg and accept that ski tourers are not allowed on the parking lots and slopes during the high season," writes one user online. However, the general ban goes too far for him too. Others do not want to accept the accusations that ski tourers are destroying trails. Sagmeister now wants to investigate the damage: "We're looking into it. I can't say any more about it yet."
Mountain railroads already took action in Corona times
The mountain lifts on the Fanningberg also caused displeasure during the coronavirus pandemic by informing ski tourers that all facilities on the company premises could only be used with 2G proof. Peaceful coexistence seems to be a long way off at the moment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.