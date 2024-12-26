Ski tourers locked out on the Fanningberg

Discussions about the touring ban

"I am a lift operator and ski tourer on the Fanningberg and accept that ski tourers are not allowed on the parking lots and slopes during the high season," writes one user online. However, the general ban goes too far for him too. Others do not want to accept the accusations that ski tourers are destroying trails. Sagmeister now wants to investigate the damage: "We're looking into it. I can't say any more about it yet."