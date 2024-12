Winter fun for young and old

There is also plenty of variety in Upper Austria over the Christmas holidays: you can "watch nativity scenes" in Linz Cathedral or in the Viechtauer Heimathaus in Neukirchen. The meerkats and squirrel monkeys at Linz Zoo are already looking forward to a visit, and plenty of action awaits children between the ages of six and ten in Hinzenbach, where they can try their hand at ski jumping with fun and action.