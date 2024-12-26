Man seriously injured
Driver thrown from car after violent crash
A terrible accident late on Wednesday evening in East Tyrol: a 38-year-old local man crashed his car into a wooden fence. The driver was thrown out of the vehicle by the force of the impact. He suffered serious injuries. Passers-by raised the alarm.
The spectacular accident occurred in Lienz at around 10.15 pm. According to the police, the 38-year-old local man was driving his car on Nußdorfer Straße in the direction of Kärntner Straße. "Investigations to date have revealed that the right front of the car hit a concrete pillar and the vehicle then crashed into a wooden fence," they said.
The 38-year-old lay seriously injured in front of the vehicle.
The driver was thrown out of the car. "The 38-year-old lay seriously injured in front of the vehicle," the investigators continued.
Passers-by immediately raised the alarm
Passers-by who happened to be passing by set the rescue chain in motion and provided first aid. After initial treatment at the scene of the accident, the man was taken to Lienz district hospital by ambulance.
It is unclear whether the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, according to the police. A test could not be carried out at the scene of the accident due to his injuries.
