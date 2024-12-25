Reports in Spain
Despite comeback: Are Real planning to sell Alaba?
Are Real Madrid planning to sell Austrian international David Alaba in the summer? This rumor has emerged just as the Austrian is set to make his comeback. However, the "royals" are worried about the susceptibility to injury in central defense - and therefore probably want to react in the summer.
In sporting terms, 2024 was not an easy year for ÖFB captain David Alaba. Following a cruciate ligament rupture last December, his recovery did not go according to plan. As a result, the 32-year-old not only missed the Champions League triumph with Real and the European Championship with Austria, but also the start of the new season.
While rumors about a possible end to his career circulated for some time, a comeback is now within reach. Alaba recently returned to team training with the Madrilenians. "We are looking forward to his return and are waiting for him," said coach Carlo Ancelotti euphorically.
Militao also on the sales list
He should be back on the pitch at the start of the new year. But now there are new rumors about the veteran in Spain. Fichajes.net reports that the Austrian is on Real's sales list. A departure in the summer is said to be imminent.
According to the report, Madrid are looking to make changes to their defense. The current defense has repeatedly proved to be too injury-prone. This is why Alaba and team-mate Eder Militao have ended up on the team's internal sales list. But anyone who knows the fighting spirit of the ÖFB team player knows that you can never write him off!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
