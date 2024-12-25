Peace and quiet at Christmas?
“Tough bill!” Slalom ace frustrated
The new World Cup season has not started as planned for slalom specialist Linus Straßer. After three failures in a row, the German has expressed his frustration. According to the experienced racer, he currently lacks self-confidence: "Then you get the hard bill," is his conclusion. At Christmas, it's therefore time to recharge his batteries.
"It's not fun. But at the end of the day, you don't have many options apart from carrying on," Straßer soberly summed up the situation to "Bayrischer Rundfunk" after his retirement from the slalom in Alta Badia. Once again, the German was eliminated - his third retirement in a row. The start to the World Championship season has not gone according to plan.
A seventh place at the start in Levi was the highlight of the season so far. The 32-year-old admits that his self-confidence has naturally taken a knock as a result, and he knows what the consequences are: "If something goes wrong, then you always pull back and you lack the final consistency. That's competitive sport. You get the hard bill straight away."
Recharge your batteries with your family
Expert Felix Neureuther explains to "BR" that his compatriot's change of equipment could well contribute to the current crisis. In any case, it is now important for Straßer to get back on track as quickly as possible in order to recharge his batteries for the World Championships in Saalbach in February.
It's a good thing that there is currently a little Christmas break. Strasser is trying to clear his head for the challenges ahead with his family.
