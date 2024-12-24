Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Festive surprise

Bruce Willis’ daughter announces her engagement!

Nachrichten
24.12.2024 12:47

Tallulah Willis (30), the youngest daughter of Hollywood star Bruce Willis and his ex-wife, acting icon Demi Moore, has announced her engagement just in time for Christmas Eve! 

0 Kommentare

Overjoyed, she shared the happy news with a romantic Instagram post that made her fans melt away.

Among other things, she shows off her beautiful engagement ring. The highlight: a loving kiss in front of one of the Christmas trees - a moment that seems straight out of a romantic movie. The finale is a picture of Tallulah proudly holding her ring up to the camera while cuddling her mother's little dog, "Pilaf".

Entire family overwhelmed with emotion
Her family is overwhelmed with joy: "Baby Sis is engaged!" her eldest sister Rumer Willis (36) cheered in her Instagram story. In the comments section of Tallulah's post, she wrote: "The most beautiful love to experience and watch grow. I'm so happy to call Justin my brother." Sister Scout Willis (33) was also touched: "My angels are engaged," she gushed, accompanied by tears and diamond ring emojis.

Stepmother Emma Heming Willis also took the opportunity to express her excitement with two red hearts. It was an emotional moment for the entire patchwork family, who have had to overcome many challenges in recent years.

In March 2022, the family made it public that Bruce Willis suffers from aphasia and had to retire from the film industry. This was later followed by the bitter diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD). All the better that there is now such positive news to brighten the Willis family's Christmas with love and joy.

Congratulations to Tallulah and Justin - a dream start to the New Year!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf