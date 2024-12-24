Festive surprise
Bruce Willis’ daughter announces her engagement!
Tallulah Willis (30), the youngest daughter of Hollywood star Bruce Willis and his ex-wife, acting icon Demi Moore, has announced her engagement just in time for Christmas Eve!
Overjoyed, she shared the happy news with a romantic Instagram post that made her fans melt away.
Among other things, she shows off her beautiful engagement ring. The highlight: a loving kiss in front of one of the Christmas trees - a moment that seems straight out of a romantic movie. The finale is a picture of Tallulah proudly holding her ring up to the camera while cuddling her mother's little dog, "Pilaf".
Entire family overwhelmed with emotion
Her family is overwhelmed with joy: "Baby Sis is engaged!" her eldest sister Rumer Willis (36) cheered in her Instagram story. In the comments section of Tallulah's post, she wrote: "The most beautiful love to experience and watch grow. I'm so happy to call Justin my brother." Sister Scout Willis (33) was also touched: "My angels are engaged," she gushed, accompanied by tears and diamond ring emojis.
Stepmother Emma Heming Willis also took the opportunity to express her excitement with two red hearts. It was an emotional moment for the entire patchwork family, who have had to overcome many challenges in recent years.
In March 2022, the family made it public that Bruce Willis suffers from aphasia and had to retire from the film industry. This was later followed by the bitter diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD). All the better that there is now such positive news to brighten the Willis family's Christmas with love and joy.
Congratulations to Tallulah and Justin - a dream start to the New Year!
