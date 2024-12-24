BVB boss to players:
“You should feel personally insulted!”
Before Dortmund's 3:1 win against VfL Wolfsburg, Lars Ricken may have woken up the team with an angry speech, as the German newspaper "Bild" claims to have discovered. "You should feel personally insulted!", the sporting director is said to have made clear.
BVB had traveled to Wolfsburg with four consecutive games without a win, and the Black & Yellows are only in sixth place in the table. Heads hung low in the team hotel, which is why Ricken took the floor on Sunday.
A debt to the fans
In a speech lasting around ten minutes, the 48-year-old is said to have motivated the players. Among other things, he reminded them of their miserable away record and made it clear to the team that they owed it to the fans to give their best - after all, the black-and-yellow supporters invest a lot of time and money in their support.
"Our fans give the shirt off their backs to support us away from home. We finally need a win," Ricken is said to have made clear to the team. And probably achieved the desired effect ...
Terzic wants consistency
Edin Terzic's team were already 3:0 ahead at the break, and in the end it was enough to beat the "Wolves" 3:1 despite being outnumbered. A result that also satisfied the coach, although he noted: "Our aim must be to confirm the performance of the first half in the second 45 minutes - that's what I expect in the new year."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
