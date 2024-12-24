"Rankler for Rankler"
Pre-Christmas neighborhood help
Christmas is also a time for living solidarity. The market town of Rankweil provides a good example of this every year. Around 16,000 euros were collected as part of the "Rankler for Rankler" initiative.
Years ago, the "Ortshilfswerk" was founded in the market town by the regulars of the Fröscha inn. This now operates under the name "Rankler für Rankler". Over the years, various initiatives have been set up to feed the donation pot. For example, the Fröscha regulars' table, the Rankweil fire department and the Rankweil community music group recently donated 10,500 euros to the donation platform. Many other clubs and organizations also showed their willingness to donate: the Schufla Advent party alone raised 2,000 euros. In addition to the Rankweil gymnastics club's yoga group, the Mesnerstüble and the Reparaturcafé were also generous once again. And the artists Martin Mittendorfer and Stefan Kresser raffled off two of their works for a good cause at the embroidery shop, while the market town of Rankweil also donated part of the proceeds from the sale of artwork. In total, almost 16,000 euros have been raised in this way over the past few weeks.
Children and young people in particular benefit
This money will be used to help quickly and unbureaucratically. For example, it is a tradition that the money raised by the Fröscha-Stammtisch (this year a whopping 4000 euros) is distributed at Christmas to families in Rankweil who find themselves in an emergency situation. During the year, the focus is always on children and young people living in difficult family circumstances. For example, "Rankler für Rankler" enables participation in sports and leisure events, lunches in schools and kindergartens and helps with the costs of school weeks. "Poverty is often invisible. Poverty excludes people and prevents them from participating in social life. This is precisely where 'Rankler für Rankler' comes in and enables social participation, from which children and young people in particular benefit," says Mayor Katharina Wöß-Krall, who is rightly proud of the project.
