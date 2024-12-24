Pre-Christmas neighborhood help

Years ago, the "Ortshilfswerk" was founded in the market town by the regulars of the Fröscha inn. This now operates under the name "Rankler für Rankler". Over the years, various initiatives have been set up to feed the donation pot. For example, the Fröscha regulars' table, the Rankweil fire department and the Rankweil community music group recently donated 10,500 euros to the donation platform. Many other clubs and organizations also showed their willingness to donate: the Schufla Advent party alone raised 2,000 euros. In addition to the Rankweil gymnastics club's yoga group, the Mesnerstüble and the Reparaturcafé were also generous once again. And the artists Martin Mittendorfer and Stefan Kresser raffled off two of their works for a good cause at the embroidery shop, while the market town of Rankweil also donated part of the proceeds from the sale of artwork. In total, almost 16,000 euros have been raised in this way over the past few weeks.