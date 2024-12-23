Donation to the Red Cross
Magdeburg attacker’s will found
A will was found in the car of the Magdeburg attacker on Monday evening. According to the document, his entire fortune is to go to the German Red Cross. There were no political messages in the document, it was said.
As reported by "Der Spiegel" on Monday evening, the suspected attacker had rented the car more than a week earlier. As reported, Taleb A. drove the rented BMW into the Magdeburg Christmas market shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday evening and sped several hundred meters across the crowded square. Five people were killed and 200 others were injured - around 40 of them seriously.
Apparently, he must have expected to die himself. On Monday evening, investigators found a will in the rental car. According to the will, all of the psychiatrist's assets are to go to the German Red Cross after his death.
Here you can see an update on the injured from Magdeburg University Hospital.
In addition, A. had already written in a post on Platform X in May that he expected to die "this year". He was seeking "justice", regardless of the price. He had also repeated this in private messages with other users, "Der Spiegel" reported.
Police had contact shortly before the crime
Die Welt wrote that the suspected assassin had been treated for a mental illness. According to the report, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) assumed that the perpetrator was "acting alone without an explicitly Islamist motive". He had been known to the BKA for some time. In the past year, however, no dangerous circumstances had been identified.
The police contacted the suspect just a few weeks before his death drive (see video above). In September 2023 and October 2024, so-called threat interviews were conducted, said Saxony-Anhalt Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang. The interviews had taken place in a police station and at the man's place of work.
The Saudi Arabian-born man is accused of threatening his former lawyer. He was also investigated for defamation and sexual offenses.
Clues missed?
The German Bundestag has now announced that it wants to clarify the question of why information about possible dangers posed by Taleb A. was not followed up. The deputy chairman of the Bundestag's Committee on Internal Affairs, Lars Castellucci, announced that he would request a special session.
Taleb A. was arrested immediately after the crime and is in custody.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
