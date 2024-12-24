Review until mid-2025
Horrible intersection will not be defused for the time being
After the traffic hearing in Teesdorf in the district of Baden, one thing is certain: the long-requested traffic light solution for the junction where a ten-year-old was recently hit by a car is off the table for the time being. Alternatives are now being examined. But that will take time...
The people of Teesdorf had high hopes, but after the traffic hearing at the "horror junction" there is disillusionment: a traffic light solution demanded by many residents is off the table, at least for the time being. "The installation of traffic lights cannot be seen as the optimal solution," explains district governor Verena Sonnleitner.
All variants will be evaluated in terms of their advantages and disadvantages. The Lower Austrian Road Service will then decide on the most suitable road safety measures together with the municipality.
Bezirkshauptfrau Verena Sonnleitner
"Krone" readers know the background to the problem in the community of 2000 people in the district of Baden. In the recent past, serious accidents, particularly involving pedestrians, have repeatedly occurred at the junction where two provincial roads meet. Most recently, a ten-year-old girl was hit by a car, and a few weeks earlier a woman was hit by a bus - both at the crosswalk.
Counts, surveys, analyses
Accordingly, special attention was paid to these two accidents during the surveys in the run-up to the traffic hearing. "A so-called junction flow count was carried out, the willingness to stop in front of the crash barriers was recorded and a detailed analysis of the accident was carried out," explains Sonnleitner.
But what happens now? Probably the greatest success can be described as the fact that, as an immediate measure, the safety routes are more visible and visibility at the junction is improved. "This involves removing vegetation, improving the signage and applying road markings," explains the district governor.
All options are being examined
However, no real structural measures will be implemented for the time being. Following the rejection of the traffic light solution, the ball is now in the court of a civil engineering office. In close coordination with the Lower Austrian Road Service and the municipality, it will examine all possible options. These include, above all, the construction of a traffic circle and also - curiously enough - a traffic light system. The first results will be available in summer 2025.
This will of course take too long for the residents. "What else needs to happen?" they ask themselves.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
