On duty at Christmas for seven years

While the Christmas tree lights twinkle in the windows of the houses, Hannes Grabner sits in the Red Cross office in Klagenfurt. The 26-year-old from Friesach has been on duty on December 24 for seven years. "We tend to be a very young team at Christmas, from the ambulance to the emergency ambulance, so that the other colleagues can celebrate with their families and children."

No major tragedies

Christmas - a time for reflection, but emergencies unfortunately don't know holidays. "Most of our call-outs are due to illness. Emergencies don't care whether it's October 3 or December 24 - unfortunately, a heart attack can always occur," reports the stress-resistant paramedic. Fortunately, Grabner has not yet experienced any particularly serious missions on Christmas Eve in the past seven years: "It's always tragic when a relative has to be taken to hospital at Christmas, but fortunately there have been no major tragedies."