Staff is in short supply
Winter bookings back to pre-corona levels
Despite the economic crisis, domestic tourism is growing and is expected to fully recover from the pandemic and all its travel restrictions this winter. In the current 2024/25 season, bookings in hotels, guesthouses and vacation apartments are heading towards the level of six years ago - the last full winter season (2018/19) before Corona.
According to their surveys in the industry, overnight bookings are currently looking promising: "Last year we had a good 71 million overnight stays, in 2018/19 just under 73 million. And we are currently working our way back towards that - this year we could achieve 1.8 million more than last year," expects State Secretary for Tourism Susanne Kraus-Winkler. "The cable car operators are also assuming that the season will be better than last year."
Staff shortage continues
At the same time, there is a shortage of staff everywhere. "The industry would hire more people if it were easier to get hold of them - in the EU, the market is empty because everyone needs more people," reported Kraus-Winkler. "Above all, there are gaps in service." The increase in the seasonal worker quota for employees from non-EU countries by around 500 to 4,985 people, which was only approved by decree last Tuesday, only provides a small amount of relief.
According to Kraus-Winkler, there is never a month with fewer than 200,000 employees in tourism, and in the high season there are 240,000 to 250,000. From May 1, 2025, unskilled workers would receive a gross starting salary of 2,000 euros per month according to the collective agreement. Board and lodging are free.
According to the State Secretary, the proportion of nationals in the workforce is continuing to decline "slightly but steadily" and is now moving towards 40 percent on average. In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, it was still around 48%.
Attractive even without snow
Despite the shortage of skilled workers, business is booming over the upcoming holidays. "The booking situation is very good at the moment - Christmas and New Year's Eve are very well booked," emphasized Kraus-Winkler. "Outside of the vacations, guests are still booking at short notice - they decide spontaneously and depending on the weather and snow conditions."
Naturally, there are regional differences: Lower Austria cannot be compared with the west, where many ski resorts have opened early this year thanks to the wintry weather. The early start - in combination with snowmaking - promises a good season.
However, the overall increase in global warming is forcing the industry to transform. "In winter, we are actually quite broadly positioned now - with the spa and thermal bath offer. There is demand for this in all regions," explained Kraus-Winkler. "And we are also starting to broaden the range of winter sports - it's mainly about skiing, but also about winter hiking - with and without skis - and cycling." According to the State Secretary, Austria wants to "continue to position itself as an Alpine winter sports destination that is attractive regardless of the snow".
Many wishes for the new government
The tourism expert, who was also co-founder and co-owner of the Loisium resorts and co-partner of the harry's home hotel group, would like the new government to facilitate access to the labor market for people from third countries, reduce bureaucracy with "the many, often EU-driven regulations that overburden small and micro businesses 90 percent of the time", and investment-friendly taxes. "The issue of energy costs must also be brought under control," added Kraus-Winkler, who looks back on almost three years as State Secretary for Tourism with a direct background in business.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
