Volleyball ladies hot
Within striking distance – aiming for the double for Post
Off to the Christmas break! After their successes in the cup and league, Post's volleyball players are eager to win the double. "We were often not complete. But we're well on the way to forming a team that can win titles," says boss Hanzl, whose girls continue their league campaign on January 4 in Linz.
"Our clear goal is to win both titles. It's not a bank, but we have the team to do it and are in a good position." Long-term boss Karl Hanzl sees Post's volleyball ladies back on track after a few mediocre years.
In the cup, (short) returnee Lia Berger secured a ticket to the final against defending champions TI Innsbruck and the title is up for grabs against Eisenerz in February. And in the league, a 3:0 home win against Salzburg was the sixth win in a row - third place. "Reaching the cup final gave us a boost. We wanted to take that with us and win again before the Christmas break," said captain Aida Mehic after only two defeats in this league season.
Namely at the start in Graz - and then in Innsbruck. "We had two games in two days. As the Cup was more important to us and the trip to Innsbruck took seven hours due to the flooding, we sent a junior team," explains Hanzl, whose grandson Jonas has just played his first U12 match, making it the fourth generation of the family to be involved in volleyball.
And the men, currently seventh in the league? "Our goal was the top 4. We're below our expectations, we're not gaining momentum." Neither is the infrastructure issue. Due to a lack of alternatives, Post is staying in the current hall for the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.