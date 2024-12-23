Police take stock
Hundreds of drunk drivers caught during the “glowing Advent”
Christmas markets, Krampus and St. Nicholas parties, glittering Christmas parties and the like - in short: alcohol was once again flowing in torrents in many places during the Advent season! As announced in advance, the Tyrolean police carried out random checks throughout the province. The sobering results are now available.
During the Advent period, the Tyrolean police carried out a total of 59 district and state-wide priority campaigns as well as several large-scale checks in relation to alcohol and narcotics in road traffic. Of course, checks were also carried out during "normal" patrols.
A total of 181 driving licenses had to be confiscated.
Almost 300 drink drivers detected
The results are sobering - despite all the warnings in advance, many drivers got behind the wheel drunk again. All in all, 22,500 alcohol tests were carried out. 299 drink-drivers were detected. In addition, 68 drug drivers were taken off the road. "A total of 181 driving licenses had to be confiscated," the police summed up.
Advent traffic in Tyrol
More than 7000 hours were invested in traffic checks with a focus on alcohol and addictive substances.
Over 22,500 alcohol tests carried out.
- 299 alcohol-related offenses were reported to the competent authorities (2023: 243)
- 68 drivers were reported due to impairment by drugs in road traffic.
- 181 driving licenses had to be confiscated.
- Bicycle or e-scooter: 30 drivers were under the influence of alcohol and 10 drivers were under the influence of drugs.
Alcohol was involved in 14 accidents
A total of 160 traffic accidents occurred in Tyrol during the Advent period, in which a total of 188 people were injured. In 14 cases, alcohol or drugs were involved.
Most alcohol-related accidents occurred in the city of Innsbruck (4), with two accidents each in the districts of Reutte, Imst, Schwaz and Kitzbühel as well as one accident in the district of Kufstein and one accident on the highway.
Strict controls also at the turn of the year
"Our primary goal is to continue to increase road safety and keep the number of accidents as low as possible, especially those caused by alcohol and drugs in road traffic," emphasizes Enrico Leitgeb, head of the Tyrolean traffic police.
Over the turn of the year and in the coming year, the police will continue to pay increased attention to the issue of alcohol and drugs at the wheel and will continue their intensive enforcement activities.
