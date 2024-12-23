ECB approves plan
Production of euro coins to be cut back further
Will cash become obsolete? The euro countries want to produce even fewer coins in 2025 than in the current year: the European Central Bank (ECB) has already approved the plan.
The 20 countries that use the common currency will therefore only produce a total volume of around 2.17 billion euros. In the current year, this figure was just under 2.35 billion euros.
1.7 billion intended for daily use
From 2022 to 2023, Croatia's accession to the euro on January 1, 2023 in particular caused a significant increase to a volume of just over 2.6 billion euros. In the two previous years, the volume of new coins issued was around two billion euros in each case.
Of the coin production planned for the coming year, a volume of a good 1.72 billion euros is intended for everyday use. In addition, there are collector coins amounting to just over 443 million euros.
Germany to produce the most euro coins
Once again, Germany intends to produce the most coins. The volume in Europe's largest economy amounts to 479 million euros, of which 135.5 million euros are collector coins. With a total volume of around 336.5 million euros, France has the second highest value of new coins, with Spain just behind in third place among the euro countries with just under 335 million euros.
Every year, the ECB sets an upper limit for the total volume of coins issued based on the demand reported by the euro countries. The countries are then allowed to mint coins within this limit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.