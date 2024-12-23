Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

ECB approves plan

Production of euro coins to be cut back further

Nachrichten
23.12.2024 09:30

Will cash become obsolete? The euro countries want to produce even fewer coins in 2025 than in the current year: the European Central Bank (ECB) has already approved the plan. 

0 Kommentare

The 20 countries that use the common currency will therefore only produce a total volume of around 2.17 billion euros. In the current year, this figure was just under 2.35 billion euros.

1.7 billion intended for daily use
From 2022 to 2023, Croatia's accession to the euro on January 1, 2023 in particular caused a significant increase to a volume of just over 2.6 billion euros. In the two previous years, the volume of new coins issued was around two billion euros in each case.

Of the coin production planned for the coming year, a volume of a good 1.72 billion euros is intended for everyday use. In addition, there are collector coins amounting to just over 443 million euros.

Germany to produce the most euro coins
Once again, Germany intends to produce the most coins. The volume in Europe's largest economy amounts to 479 million euros, of which 135.5 million euros are collector coins. With a total volume of around 336.5 million euros, France has the second highest value of new coins, with Spain just behind in third place among the euro countries with just under 335 million euros.

Every year, the ECB sets an upper limit for the total volume of coins issued based on the demand reported by the euro countries. The countries are then allowed to mint coins within this limit.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf