The Black Wings Linz, the KAC, the VSV and the Vienna Capitals put victories under their Christmas trees in the ICE Hockey League on Sunday. The Upper Austrians reduced the gap to league leaders Bolzano to just one point thanks to a 4-2 home win over Innsbruck. The next round on Thursday will see a top-of-the-table clash with second-placed Fehervar in Linz.
Linz had to wait until the final period (2:2) before their constant pressure was rewarded with goals from Niklas Würschl (52nd) and Sean Collins (60th). On Thursday, the Upper Austrians would at least overtake the Hungarians with a win over Fehervar, who lost 1:4 at Olimpija Ljubljana. Leader Bolzano lost 2:3 at the ninth-placed Capitals, with Leon Wallner (48.) scoring the decisive goal in the final period.
The KAC beat Red Bull Salzburg 5:2 in the rematch of the pre-season final and also won their third encounter in 2024/25. The decisive factor was the final period (3:0), where Tobias Sablattnig (55'), Daniel Obersteiner (57') and Nick Petersen (60') scored what was ultimately a clear sixth win in the last seven games.
VSV still "on fire"
VSV remain the "hottest" team at the moment, recording their ninth win in a row with a 2:1 victory over Graz 99ers. Guus van Nes (29') and Philipp Lindner (44') scored for the winners, while Paul Huber's final goal (53') came too late. The Adler drew level on points with sixth-placed Salzburg, while Graz remain fourth. Bottom team Pioneers Vorarlberg celebrated one of their rare victories with a 4:1 home win in the basement duel with Asiago.
