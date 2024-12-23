Family project
New practice: an ophthalmologist with a passion
A new ophthalmology practice opens in the sunny town of Lienz in January. With modern equipment, Daniela Grassl covers the entire spectrum of conservative ophthalmology.
"We offer the complete spectrum of conservative ophthalmology - from old to young, we welcome all patients to our new and modern practice," says Daniela Grassl, specialist in ophthalmology and optometry, who is proud to be opening the doors to her practice from 8 January.
A beautiful and positive subject
Born in St. Veit, she studied medicine in Graz and trained as a specialist in Stuttgart. "The good thing about ophthalmology is that you can often help, it's a beautiful and positive subject," says the likeable doctor, eagerly awaiting the opening. Her husband, who is an architect, planned the new practice, making it a family project.
Preventive care is very important
"It's important to me personally that patients trust me to be able to help them with my expertise," says Grassl. The ambitious doctor also works together with clinics in the surrounding area.
The most common diseases are cataracts, glaucoma and macular degeneration. "Prevention is very important to prevent glaucoma - you don't feel anything and can only notice it late. That's why it's important to check early enough," says the ophthalmologist.
Grassl's practice is equipped with the latest equipment for preventive examinations, acute treatments and emergencies. Patients can now make appointments at info@augenpraxis-grassl.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
