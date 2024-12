“There’s always someone there to talk to”

"We don't talk about politics," says Ernst Schmiedinger. The retired butcher and landlord is referring to his regulars' table. Their meeting place is the Augustiner Bräustübl in Salzburg-Mülln. Room 1, under the large wall clock. That's why it's also called the clock regulars' table. It has been around for 40 years. It has around 20 members. And it takes place every day. Seven days a week.