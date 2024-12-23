Vorteilswelt
Tennengauer angry

“The exit closures are for the sausages”

Nachrichten
23.12.2024 07:00

Traffic collapse - despite exit closures on the Tauernautobahn! The Tennengau communities were once again hit with the full force of the travel wave . . 

0 Kommentare

At least some people in Tennengau took it in good humor - and discovered their business sense. As thousands of holidaymakers' cars rolled through Kuchl at walking pace at most at the weekend, several young people sat down at the side of the road. They had coffee in their luggage and sold it for two euros a cup to the baffled and amused vacationers.

Even in the late evening hours, there was no end to the traffic jam! (Bild: C. Ratzer)
Even in the late evening hours, there was no end to the traffic jam!
(Bild: C. Ratzer)

Other residents were much less relaxed! Because: around the major tunnel construction site on the Tauernautobahn (A10), there was often no progress at all at the weekend. There were delays of up to three hours on the highway.

Despite departure closures, thousands of holidaymakers also clogged up the roads in communities around the A10 with their cars. Even in the late evening hours, cars were rolling through the towns towards the ski resorts. "In some cases, nothing was possible at all. It was really at the limit," says Christine Holzmann, a hairdresser from Golling.

Traffic jam, traffic jam, traffic jam! (Bild: C. Ratzer)
Traffic jam, traffic jam, traffic jam!
(Bild: C. Ratzer)

Hallein's mayor Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ) is even clearer: "As I expected, all the announcements regarding controls were for the Hugo. The closures are a waste of time, everyone will be allowed to leave anyway. If necessary, the vacationers will just leave at Salzburg-Süd." His demand to the state government: "We finally need block clearance on the Walserberg."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
