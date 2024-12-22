Slogans of perseverance at struggling FC Barcelona

Atletico flying high

Atletico, on the other hand, are flying high, as evidenced by their recent lead at the top of the table. Coach Diego Simeone admitted that Barca were the better team for large parts of the game, but emphasized the fighting spirit of his players, who came back from a goal down to secure their first away win against the Catalans since 2006. "We were humble enough to suffer and defend against a team that plays very well," said the Argentine. "The team managed to persevere." It was the twelfth competitive win in a row for the Madrilenians.