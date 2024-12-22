High canal fees
Donald Trump wants the Panama Canal back!
US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened Panama with a withdrawal of the waterway due to what he sees as excessive fees for the use of the Panama Canal.
The fees demanded are "ridiculous", especially as the USA has shown Panama "extraordinary generosity", Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday evening - and also warned that he would not allow the canal to fall into the "wrong hands", alluding to the possible influence of China.
"Moral principles" broken
The channel was not handed over for the benefit of others, Trump wrote in his short message service, but "merely as a sign of cooperation between us and Panama". And: "If the moral and legal principles of this magnanimous gesture are not respected, we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us completely and without ifs and buts."
The USA had largely built the canal and administered the surrounding territory for decades. In 1999, the US government handed over full control of the canal to Panama after a period of joint administration.
