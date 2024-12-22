"Krone" survey
After the rampage: “We feel very safe here”
After the terrible rampage by a man of Arab origin at a German Christmas market, the "Krone" asked around the Christmas stalls in the country. The tenor: deep shock, but also a great sense of security.
Just an hour after the devastating attack in Magdeburg, the Christmas market on Enkplatz in Vienna's Simmering district was also in a state of great excitement: A drunk Finn was handling a handgun in the crowd and an attentive market stallholder raised the alarm. Just a few moments later, a police patrol, which was already patrolling the area, took the 39-year-old out of circulation. The murder weapon turned out to be a gas pistol, fortunately the man did not pose an actual threat.
Away from the hustle and bustle, the mood is good
Although the Magdeburg rampage was on everyone's lips yesterday, the mood at the local Christmas markets was upbeat. A survey by the "Krone" confirms this impression:
It's frightening that something like this happens every year. It's hard to imagine if I were at our Christmas market in Ybbs an der Donau with my grandchildren, for example, and then some madman crashes his car into the visitors.
Karin Rosenberger-Gruber (57)
It's shocking what happened in Magdeburg. The perpetrator was educated. In Klagenfurt, the Christmas market is secured with concrete walls and firecrackers. Many migrants live here too. You can't see what makes them tick.
Doris Keber (50)
It's just madness! Where is it still safe these days? At least in the state capitals, bollards should be put up in the pedestrian zones. Security guards would also be useful - there isn't a single policeman here. I have small children, it makes you think!
Julian Rzucidlo (26)
Our relatives from Germany informed us about the incidents this morning. Of course it's in the back of our minds here. But it's our first cold Christmas in ten years. We're in Vienna for three days and want to explore as many Christmas markets as possible. We definitely feel safe.
Mascha und Jack
The pictures are frightening. But I don't understand how this man was able to walk 400 meters, why there are no bollards that are extended at the beginning and end of the market so that no cars can get in. I actually feel safe, even though I know that it could have happened here too.
Erna Wöginger (66)
I'm not afraid after the terrorist attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. I'm from Berlin, it reminds me of the attack eight years ago at Breitscheidplatz. I'm not afraid here in Austria. I just find it hard to understand why people would do something like that. We don't expect it here! And certainly not in Tyrol.
Holger (63)
Security measures remain high
The incident in Simmering highlights the increased security measures around Austria's Christmas villages. As reported, police presence was already increased at the start of the Advent season - the terror alert level has been at level 4 out of 5 since the Hamas attack on Israel more than a year ago. However, there is currently no specific threat, according to the Ministry of the Interior.
