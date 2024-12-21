Sensational operation: pregnant woman’s spleen cyst removed

In his impressive surgical career, the doctor himself has already successfully performed 180 such operations, with patients coming to him from Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Turkey. But this is the first time - and according to him, there is no other surgeon in the world who has done it - that he has managed to perform a widely acclaimed procedure: removing a giant cyst from the spleen of a pregnant woman! Uranüs: "The woman became pregnant immediately after she was suddenly diagnosed with a cyst. At 13.5 centimetres, it was twice the size of the organ itself." This also posed a huge risk: "If it burst because the unborn child was growing and the uterus was pressing on it, this could have led to internal bleeding. And therefore a life-threatening situation for mother and child." There was only a minimal time window for the procedure, namely shortly after the first three months; this is when the embryo's organs are formed, which Uranüs did not want to influence with anesthesia. And after that, the uterus would grow too quickly.