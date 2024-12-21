Perpetrator profile upsets terror researchers

Man came to Germany in 2006

The suspect comes from Saudi Arabia and came to Germany in 2006. In social media and interviews, he has recently made accusations against German authorities, some of which have been formulated in a confused manner. Among other things, he accused them of not doing enough to combat Islamism. After going public years ago with his support for Saudi women fleeing their home country, he later wrote on his website in English and Arabic: "My advice: don't ask for asylum in Germany!"