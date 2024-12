In jogging suits, tuxedos and sexy evening dresses

Having just arrived in Wels from her training camp in South Africa, Ivona Dadic is already back in the car. Croatia is the 30-year-old's destination, because this year it is her dad's parents' house where they are celebrating Christmas together. "We're fasting during the day. And the big feast with turkey doesn't start until after midnight mass. Christmas Eve is also a special day for us as a family. It would have been my late brother's birthday on that day," says the heptathlete. Who wants to quickly forget the last messed-up year.