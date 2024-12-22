Death from cancer: “Dad is now doing the circus in heaven”

That's probably why they already know and can do so much. The older one, who always "stuck" to his dad, knows how to read road maps, change wheels and make candy floss. Even the little one can already speak other languages in considerable chunks. Dad, who also sold household goods and cleaned bedsprings together with mom, was always by her side. A child - unburdened by its parents' financial worries - could not possibly grow up any better. It can't suffer more when dad is no longer around.