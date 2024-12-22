"The crown helps"
Death from cancer: “Dad is now doing the circus in heaven”
A showman died - leaving behind a young widow and three small children. Who are now completely destitute. Maybe we can help at Christmas. . .
"You, all three of us were born in the truck during the ride!" says the adorable five-year-old with sparkling eyes. "But no, you were born in hospital," his mother corrects him with a smile. But basically - he's right. Because the three siblings, aged 3, 4 and 5, are the children of showmen - and have been on the road with the "traveling people" since they were born.
Their mother, still so young today at 24, met the love of her life at a fair and from then on shared her life with him, who came from a circus family. On the road through many European countries, later always taking the little ones with her. In the converted truck, almost like a mini-apartment, in their triple bunk bed. With the fields outside the door as a big playground, with the other travelers as a big family, with boundless freedom in their luggage.
That's probably why they already know and can do so much. The older one, who always "stuck" to his dad, knows how to read road maps, change wheels and make candy floss. Even the little one can already speak other languages in considerable chunks. Dad, who also sold household goods and cleaned bedsprings together with mom, was always by her side. A child - unburdened by its parents' financial worries - could not possibly grow up any better. It can't suffer more when dad is no longer around.
He had complained of "simple" stomach pains. "A week later, he was diagnosed with cancer. In the last stage," the young widow explains. "It knocked the rug out from under us." The Styrian woman and her husband sold everything that had made up their previous life, put it into the furniture of a rented apartment and into the deposit. Her husband had wanted to die "on the journey", but his last wish was not fulfilled; he died within the hospital walls due to the unbearable pain.
The walls of the rented apartment - they are now like a prison for the children. That's another reason why these bright and clever little ones cry. And of course for their dad. Drawings of him on the truck are everywhere, photos. "But he's not coming back," says the five-year-old seriously. "He's going to the circus in heaven."
The showman's life doesn't make you rich, it was barely enough to live on. When her husband died, the 24-year-old was also crushed by debt. The Styrian herself, who now lives back in her hometown, would never have asked for help, even though she often doesn't know how to put food on the table; it's probably a kind of showman's honor. But others have done it for her. .
Our account: "Die Krone hilft-Steiermark", keyword "Zirkus"
AT15 2081 5000 4456 9523.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.