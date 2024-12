Now the buses go to the furthest corners

The driver even had to put the snow chains on his "Tennengau Shuttle" for this trip. On Friday morning, the mini bus headed for the Gasthof Zillreith in Adnet at 1116 meters above sea level. It is one of many stops for the mini buses. The Salzburger Verkehrsverbund (SVV) wants to bring remote residential areas closer to bus and train services. The shuttles can be booked via app and pick up passengers at one of the 26 stops and take them to their desired destination. The service is initially available in Adnet, Krispl, Puch and Oberalm. "The service has been running since this week and has exceeded all expectations," says Adnet's mayor Wolfgang Auer (ÖVP).