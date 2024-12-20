Argument over suitcases ended fatally at the airport

Woman died a short time later as a result

The man wanted to leave the security area to smoke a cigarette. When he wanted to go back to get his suitcase, the employee prevented him from doing so. The 48-year-old is said to have become abusive and pushed the woman so hard that she fell to the ground and broke her thigh. A few days later, the employee, who was suffering from heart problems and was about to retire, died. On Wednesday, the German testified in court with an interpreter and denied the crime: "I didn't touch her. She fell to the ground by herself."