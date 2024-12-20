Tragedy on Mallorca
Argument over suitcases ended fatally at the airport
A German holidaymaker allegedly pushed a 64-year-old employee at the airport in Mallorca so hard that she died shortly afterwards: he faces three years in prison.
A German vacationer (48) is currently on trial at the criminal court in Palma. The father of two is accused of being responsible for the death of an airport employee in April 2019 following an argument.
Woman died a short time later as a result
The man wanted to leave the security area to smoke a cigarette. When he wanted to go back to get his suitcase, the employee prevented him from doing so. The 48-year-old is said to have become abusive and pushed the woman so hard that she fell to the ground and broke her thigh. A few days later, the employee, who was suffering from heart problems and was about to retire, died. On Wednesday, the German testified in court with an interpreter and denied the crime: "I didn't touch her. She fell to the ground by herself."
The public prosecutor's office, on the other hand, is assuming negligent homicide and is demanding three years in prison, according to the "Mallorca Zeitung". The 48-year-old should also pay compensation of 400,000 euros to the victim's family.
Due to "lack of evidence", the German's lawyer is pleading for acquittal. The verdict has not yet been reached.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.