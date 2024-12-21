Table tennis scandal
Coach sent “love letters” to minors
The next scandal has rocked the Austrian table tennis scene. A coach is alleged to have sent "love letters" to 14-year-old female talents. The ball was set rolling by a Carinthian coach, who is now being targeted by the Austrian association (ÖTTV). An autonomous association of the Ministry of Sport is taking up the matter ...
The next slap on the wrist! Recently, the leadership of the Austrian Table Tennis Association (ÖTTV) around President Wolfgang Gotschke and sports boss Stefan Fegerl were certified by an investigation commission as having "serious deficiencies in terms of social competence, communication and association management".
Now the "Krone" has learned that "100% Sport" - an autonomous association of the Ministry of Sport, which focuses on gender competence and "safe sport" - is investigating "inappropriate advances" by an ex-junior honorary coach towards 14-year-old female talents.
The ball was set rolling by Carinthian national squad coach Branka Pasalic. Several young team players confided in her and expressed their unhappiness in the presence of the coach. According to information from Krone, the coach allegedly went to the sauna, pool and infrared cabin with his protégés. He is also said to have sent "love letters" to several players.
The association is said to have been advised against signing him, as such incidents had already occurred in the past. Pasalic has clearly also informed the ÖTTV about the current incidents. The coach was released from his duties and now works for a regional association.
Pasalic now in the sights of the ÖTTV
However, the way in which the ÖTTV is now dealing with Pasalic is questionable. Her contract stipulates that she will be sent to international tournaments in her role. Which no longer happens. "Fegerl told me that this is how traitors are dealt with," said Pasalic. The head of sport himself was not available for comment.
Funding will be "saved"
The ÖTTV also announced that the funding for Pasalic's contract in Carinthia will be discontinued from 2026. While insiders describe this as an "act of revenge", the ÖTTV justifies it with savings. Curiously, however, the association's budget for legal remedies for legal aid was increased by 25,000 euros.
